SEBRING — Circuit Judge Angela Cowden denied defendant Brad Batz’s “Motion for Final Summary Judgment” in the lawsuit filed against him by Kenilworth Properties, Inc., which is also suing the City of Sebring and C-T Fire Protection, Inc.
The lawsuit is related to the closure of the Kenilworth Lodge in 2016.
Former Sebring fire chief Batz, filed a motion on March 3 for “final summary judgment.”
On March 8, C-T Fire Protection, Inc. filed a joinder in Batz’s motion stating that the grounds for which Batz seeks final summary judgment are equally applicable to C-T Fire.
According to Florida Rules of Civil Procedure, a motion for summary judgment is filed pretrial by any party who believes that there are no disputes in the material facts and that judgment must be entered in that party’s favor.
A previous summary judgment was filed by Batz in 2019, which was heard by the court and denied in 2021.
In May 2021, the Florida Supreme Court revised a State Rule adopting the Federal standard for Motions of Summary Judgment.
Batz had sought a summary judgment under the newly revised standards.
Cowden’s June 8 order notes that the plaintiff (Kenilworth Properties) initially filed a complaint against the defendants in Lee County Circuit Court and the defendants moved to transfer Lee County action to Highlands County on Sept 2, 2016.
The Lee County Circuit Court granted the motion on Sept. 9, 2016. Kenilworth Properties then initiated the “instant action” on Sept. 14, 2016 instead of transferring the case from Lee County.
“The Court finds the difference between the old summary judgment standard and new summary judgment standard is immaterial in the analysis of the ‘instant motion,’” Cowden stated in denying Batz’s motion.
The lawsuit related to the closure of the Kenilworth Lodge was filed more than five years ago and continues in the Tenth Judicial Circuit Court, Highlands County.
The hotel at 1610 Lakeview Drive was condemned by the City of Sebring in August 2016 due to reported violations of fire codes.
Kenilworth Properties’ lawsuit contends the city lacked the ability to require a full fire alarm system due to it being a “historical structure.”
In April 2019, Kenilworth Properties filed a second amended complaint in its lawsuit against Batz and C-T Fire Protection, Inc. The amended complaint contends that Batz acted outside the scope of his authority as fire chief, but under the color of law, and thus was without privilege or right to make the demands he made.
The amended complaint stated Batz constantly changed what actions the plaintiff needed to take to remediate fire and safety concerns despite the fact that the plaintiff invested over $100,000 in repairs, including but not limited to $30,000 for the first set of demands, $20,000 for the second set of demands, and $30,000 for a third set of demands.
The City of Sebring is also a defendant in the lawsuit.
On Aug. 27, 2021, Cowden signed a civil case management order with a general track to resolve the case within 18 months with or without a jury trial.