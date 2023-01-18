Russia Ukraine War

Rescue workers transfer the body of a man killed in a Russian missile strike on an apartment building, into a plastic bag in the southeastern city of Dnipro, Ukraine, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023.

 EVGENIY MALOLETKA/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The final death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine reached 44, officials said Tuesday, as the body of another child was pulled from the wreckage. The strike in the city of Dnipro was the war’s deadliest attack since the spring on civilians at one location.

Those killed in the Saturday afternoon strike included five children, and 79 people were injured, according to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the Ukrainian president’s office. The final toll included two dozen people initially listed as missing at the multistory building, which housed about 1,700, he said.

