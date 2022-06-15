SEBRING — The rising costs of financing and construction have delayed the start of the apartment building project on the former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property on North Ridgewood Drive.
The Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency, which owns the property, has an agreement with Short Pants Development LLC Development Manager Phil Springer to turn the property over when financing is secured to construct the apartment building.
According to Springer’s agreement with the CRA, the closing for the property was to be completed by Feb. 15, 2022.
At Monday’s CRA meeting, Springer said they have had a “double impact” to them concerning the project.
The original funding offers for the project were all available at 6% interest, but an example of the current financing offers is 8-3/4% with some nasty terms including 3% fees, which is typical of what they have received in the past two weeks.
At the same time, the construction budget, which originally was $11 million for the project, is now $13 million, which is a “big jump based on the availability of materials and things like that,” he said.
“So we have got two things going like this,” Springer said. “We are still very ready to move forward. The numbers still work. We are just taking a little bit more time to make a commitment to which funding we are going to go with and looking at alternatives to keep that total financing price down.”
There is a big difference in 3% of $13 million, he added.
CRA Board Member Rachel Lovett asked if these loan terms are something his firm is agreeable to?
Springer replied he hasn’t gotten his partners to sign off on them yet, but this is what they have. They are moving forward, but they are still looking and haven’t committed to this.
Lovett is concerned about how strong that loan preapproval actually is, but she is also concerned that these are terms Springer’s partners are not agreeable to so will it keep going and won’t work in their favor.
Springer said, “It is a $13 million project, most people don’t make that funding decision lightly.”
CRA Chair David Leidel asked how long it will take to get the funding secured for the project?
Springer said, “It is our plan to have it done before your next meeting [July 11]. We are going to make a decision sooner than later.”
Leidel noted that one of the conditions of the CRA turning over the property is that Short Pants has to close on the loan simultaneously with the property transfer.
Leidel said it is now outside of the parameters (timeline) of the original agreement and Short Pants is asking for an extension. The CRA Board can grant an extension.
“I think it has been a fear that we would tie up the property with a developer who is not moving forward and we didn’t want to get too far along in that,” he said.
There should be a communicated timeline. At some point, Leidel said, the board is going to want to re-advertise and solicit new offers for the property.
Springer said while they hope to have financing by the next meeting an extension until the August meeting (Aug. 8) would give them some breathing room. There was no motion from the CRA Board to grant an extension.
Leidel told Springer to keep pursuing it. The board would not immediately put the property out for solicitations.
Short Pants Development plans to construct a five-story building with 50 apartment units on the .43-acre site.
The plans include commercial retail space, a courtyard and parking on the first floor and a restaurant and bar on the roof, which would be open to the general public.