SEBRING — While school is out for summer, district and school administrators are busy filling dozens of teaching positions at all grade levels.
It’s actually a year-round process for the district to find qualified and/or certified educators for the best fit in the classroom while Florida’s growth coupled with fewer entering the teaching field and the aftermath of the pandemic make it that more difficult to fill the teacher rosters.
Highlands District Human Resources Director Carla Ball said Thursday that the district was advertising for 79 instructional positions: 37 elementary, 30 middle, and 12 high school.
The district hosted a virtual fair on May 13 and is in the process of planning an in-person career fair towards the end of July.
To bolster the district’s efforts to find teachers the new position of recruiting specialist was created.
Former Woodlawn Elementary Principal Jon Spencer was chosen by Superintendent Brenda Longshore to fill this new position.
Spencer’s work as a school administrator has provided him with experience in hiring and recruiting as the Highlands New-Sun’s archive shows he was on out-of-state recruiting trips in 2014 and subsequent years when he was an assistant principal at Avon Elementary.
“I am just getting started in my new role but have hit the ground running calling applicants every day to try and find a good fit in Highlands,” Spencer said recently.
“Working into this role I feel that I have a few major goals as I know from being a former teacher and administrator that there is no more important decision you make than who we hire,” he said.
Spencer said he will be focused on the following:
- Working with administrators and department heads to follow up on any potential candidates for current jobs.
- I will be working to develop deeper relationships with the colleges/future employees in-state and out of state by attending fall and spring job fairs. (These will begin in September.)
- Working with other organizations that have opportunities to provide internships/potential employees for our schools. (I am currently working with the Department of Defense to provide internships for military looking to transition from military to education/mechanical work/transportation.)
- When not working with applicants, I plan to be in our local schools supporting as needed and learning the best way that I can help each school and department. I need to be available to our teachers and administrators in order to support them. A particular group I will be working closely with is the “Grow Your Own” programs at our local high schools.
“This is going to be a big job, and I am going to be busy, but I am really excited about helping to bring great people into our district,” Spencer said. “As someone who was a product of being recruited, I know what a special place Highlands County is. Two decades later, I still find myself extremely blessed to be here.”
Transportation Director Willey Hills said his department is still in the same predicament of need drivers.
“We are probably about 25 drivers short so we are still recruiting heavily trying to get highly qualified people in the seat to serve our community, our students and schools,” he said.
The School Board will be voting Tuesday on approval of contracts with the teachers union and school support employee union that has an increase in wages including a starting pay of $16.56 for bus operators.
“That is going to be a huge plus. We are so thankful for the Board putting the money on the table to provide that money to the future drivers that will be coming in and our current drivers,” Hills said.
For more information on becoming a school bus operator contact Hills or Transportation Operations Manager Toby Cribbs at 863-471-5764.