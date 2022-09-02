Finland Russia Tourism Visas

Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto speaks with the media as he arrives for a meeting of EU foreign ministers at the Prague Congress Center in Prague, Czech Republic, on Aug. 31, 2022. Finland on Thursday Sept. 1, 2022 slashed the number of visas issued to Russian citizens to a tenth of the regular amount in a move seen as a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

 PETR DAVID JOSEK/AP PHOTO, FILE

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland on Thursday slashed the number of visas issued to Russian citizens to a tenth of the regular amount in a move seen as a show of solidarity with Ukraine.

Finland, which shares the longest border with Russia of all European Union member countries, announced the decision in August amid growing pressure from politicians and ordinary citizens to restrict the movement of Russian tourists through the Nordic country as Moscow continues its war in Ukraine.

