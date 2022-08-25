Finland Partying Prime Minister

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, center, speaks with people during a meeting of Social Democratic party of Finland in Lahti, Finland, Wednesday Aug. 24, 2022. Marin apologized Wednesday after the publication of a photo that showed two women kissing and posing topless at the official summer residence of the country’s leader.

 HEIKKI SAUKKOMAA/LEHTIKUVA via AP

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Finland’s prime minister apologized after the publication of a photo that showed two women kissing and posing topless at the official summer residence of the country’s leader.

The photo came out after a video that showed Prime Minister Sanna Marin dancing and singing with friends prompted a debate about whether the 36-year-old head of government is entitled to party heartily.

