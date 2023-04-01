Finland NATO

Finland’s President Sauli Niinisto signs Finland’s national Nato legislation in Helsinki, Finland, Thursday March 23, 2023. The Finnish president has sealed the Nordic country’s historic bid to join NATO by signing into laws the required legal amendments needed for membership in the military alliance. The president’s move Thursday means Finland is now awaiting approval from Turkey and Hungary, the only two of NATO’s 30 existing members that haven’t ratified its bid.

 MARKKU ULANDER/LEHTIKUVA via AP

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland received the green light to join NATO when Turkey ratified the Nordic country’s membership late Thursday, becoming the last country in the 30-member Western military alliance to sign off.

All NATO members must vote unanimously to admit a new country. into the alliance. The decision by the Turkish parliament followed Hungary’s ratification of Finland’s bid earlier in the week.

