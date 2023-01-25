Finland Sweden NATO

Finland’s Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto arrives for a news conference at the Parliament building in Helsinki, Finland, Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023.

 VESA MOILANEN/LEHTIKUVA via AP

HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s foreign minister suggested Tuesday that the country may consider joining NATO without neighboring Sweden if Turkey continues to block their joint bid to enter the military alliance.

Pekka Haavisto later backpedaled, but his comments were the first time a leading government official in either Nordic country appeared to raise doubts about becoming NATO members together at a time when the alliance is seeking to present a united front in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine.

