Finland Prime Minister Party

Prime minister of Finland Sanna Marin holds a press conference in Helsinki, Finland, Friday Aug. 19, 2022. Marin, who in December 2019 became Finland’s youngest prime minister ever, said Friday she has taken a drug test “for her own legal protection” after a video was leaked of her at her private party dancing and mimicking singing.

 RONI REKOMAA/LEHTIKUVA via AP

COPENHAGEN. Denmark (AP) — Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin said Friday she has taken a drug test “for her own legal protection” after a video was leaked of her dancing and lip-syncing songs at a private party. Marin defended her actions, saying she drank alcohol with friends but did not do any drugs.

A video posted on social media Thursday shows six people at a party dancing and lip-syncing a song, including Marin. Later in the video, the 36-year-old prime minister is on her knees dancing while lip-syncing.

