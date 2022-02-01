SEBRING — Fire crews made quick work of a fire behind Save-A-Lot supermarket early Monday morning.
Sebring Fire Department officials are still looking for the cause of the fire that burned cardboard and ruined an outdoor produce freezer on the back docks of the store at Towne Square shopping plaza. Officials were thankful that fire crews could respond quickly and have the fire out in 15 minutes with no injuries.
“The amount of damage that plaza could have seen,” Fire Capt. Austin Maddox said, “it would have been a monster.”
Maddox said fire crews got the call at midnight with Engine 14 en route, reporting a “heavy column [of smoke] with a huge glow.” When the crew arrived at the store at 1544 Lakeview Drive in Sebring, they found the fire was on the back dock and had not yet spread to the rest of the store.
Engine 15 and Ladder (Aerial) 15 arrived from the U.S. 27 station and the combined crews got the fire under control by 12:15 a.m. Monday, Maddox said.
“It was a pretty significant fire,” he said. “They put a good stop on it.”
Response times were quick, he said. After being dispatched at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Engine 15 was en route by 12:01 a.m. and arrived at 12:03 a.m., the station being at a 4,500-foot radius from the store.
Fire crews cleared the scene at 1:48 a.m., Maddox said.
As of Monday afternoon, they still had not determined the cause of the fire. Maddox said it’s hoped that surveillance cameras in the area may have recorded something to explain how the fire started.
Anyone with information on this fire is urged to contact the Sebring Fire Department main station, Station 14, at 863-471-5105.