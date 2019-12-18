AVON PARK — A house fire at 26 E. Thomas St. was contained to two small rooms late Monday afternoon with the occupants escaping with no injuries.
Avon Park Fire Department Chief Andy Marcy said the fire apparently started in a clothes dryer in the laundry room. Firefighters got there quickly and kept it to those rooms — the laundry room and storage room.
The house was being remodeled by the homeowner, but that didn’t seem to have anything to do with the fire, Marcy said.
There were kids at home with an adult babysitter as both of the parents were at work, he said. The 16-year-old son of the homeowner smelled smoke and got up to look around when he opened the door to the laundry room, Marcy explained. He saw flames and then started getting everybody out of the house.
“We got there, walked around, and went through to get the fire in the back and kept it to those two rooms,” he said.
One room was a carport that had been converted into a laundry room, storage room and a bedroom. The bedroom wasn’t really involved in the fire, Marcy said.
“Everybody made it out safe, which is good,” Marcy said. The parents were notified and came home to see their whole family safe outside.