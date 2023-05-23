Philippines Post Office Fire

Smoke billows from the still smoldering Manila Central Post Office as a fire hits early Monday, in Manila, Philippines. A massive fire tore through Manila’s historic post office building overnight, police and postal officials said.

 AARON FAVILA/AP PHOTO

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — A massive fire tore through Manila’s historic post office building overnight, slightly injuring seven people and razing the nearly 100-year-old landmark in the Philippine capital, police and postal officials said Monday.

The fire started before midnight in the basement of the neoclassical, five-story building and was brought under control Monday morning more than seven hours after it began, firefighters said.

Recommended for you