Straddling the line between Highlands and Polk counties lies Avon Park Air Force Range (APAFR). Although most people would assume that the bombing and gunnery range would be a scarred landscape thanks to its primary mission, in fact APAFR is home to many beautiful Florida habitats and it serves as an oasis for endangered wildlife. Part of the military mission at APAFR and all other U.S. military bases is to conserve endangered species on their lands. The Department of Defense’s Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program provides funding to scientists every year to do that.

A team of biologists from Archbold Biological Station, the University of Central Florida, and Conservation Science, Inc. recently received a four-year grant from the Department of Defense with the goal of testing how the frequency of habitat burning and fire ants combine to affect endangered wildlife populations. Charismatic animals such as gopher tortoises, Florida scrub-jays, and eastern indigo snakes will be surveyed, as well as lesser-known species such as mole skinks, gopher frogs, and Homosassa shrews. Dr. Tiffany Doan, Archbold research biologist, is the lead reptile and amphibian biologist on the project. She stated, “Starting in early 2023, we will survey for seven species of threatened reptiles and amphibians. Teams of biologists and students will observe lizards, snakes, frogs and tortoises to estimate population numbers in each of the habitats.”

Recommended for you