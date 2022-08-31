Sebring hydrant testing

At the downtown Sebring Fire Station, one of the city’s 800 fire hydrants that will undergo a flow test soon.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — The City of Sebring will begin fire hydrant flow testing on Sept. 6, which could cause a temporary discoloration of water that is not unsafe and does not require boiling.

Utilities Director Bob Boggus said the flow testing of fire hydrants has to be done every five years. This is the fifth year. The worst part is, it “rattles the system.”

Recommended for you