SEBRING — The City of Sebring will begin fire hydrant flow testing on Sept. 6, which could cause a temporary discoloration of water that is not unsafe and does not require boiling.
Utilities Director Bob Boggus said the flow testing of fire hydrants has to be done every five years. This is the fifth year. The worst part is, it “rattles the system.”
Boggus said the city has a lot of cast iron pipes and, as a result, there is a lot of iron that builds up in the pipes. It is usually not a problem because the waterflow is consistent. But, when a fire hydrant is opened, the velocity of the water increases, which tends to break some of the iron buildup loose, which causes discolored water.
The testing will start 7 a.m. Tuesday, since Monday is a holiday, Boggus noted.
The testing was previously performed by city staff (on overtime) late at night so it was less noticeable to water customers, but it became expensive. The work was then outsourced.
“We are trying to get the word out to our customers to check the water before they do laundry or anything like that. If they see discoloration they probably want to hold off until it clears up,” he said.
R&M Service Solutions has been contracted by the City of Sebring’s Fire Department to conduct the fire hydrant flow testing.
This process allows the Fire Department to verify the amount of water available for firefighting purposes and counts up to 40 points in the overall Insurance Service Office (ISO) rating.
ISO ratings are used by many insurance companies to help set home and business insurance rates.
In addition to fire hydrant flow testing, R&M Service Solution will paint and color code each of the city’s fire hydrants. The color coding will provide the Fire Department with the flow rates each hydrant is capable of providing.
Also, R&M will provide the city with documentation on any inefficiency found.
The city’s Utilities Department will be responsible for taking the needed corrective action to mitigate the reported inefficiency.
Hydrant flow testing often causes water discoloration. This condition is caused by sediment that accumulates inside water mains. Although the discoloration of tap water may be alarming, it is not unsafe and does not require boiling.
Boggus noted if the water continues to show discoloration after a hydrant test is completed, the hydrant will be left at a low flow for a period of time.
The fire department will then check the hydrants and shut them off.
So, if citizens see a hydrant flowing, do not be alarmed, because that is part of the process, Boggus said.
Anyone who experiences any discolored water problems after the hydrants are tested is encouraged to turn on a cold-water faucet outside of the house and let it run for five to 10 minutes. This will normally clear up the agitated water from the service line to the home.
It is recommended to check that both the hot and cold laundry water is clear before washing. If water quality does not improve or further problems occur, please contact the City of Sebring’s Utilities Office at 863-471-5112 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. For assistance after normal business hours, please call 863-471-0166.
Except for the Labor Day holiday, fire hydrant flow testing will take place Monday through Thursday between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.
The expected completion date for this Sebring testing program is Oct. 14.