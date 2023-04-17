UAE Dubai Fire

Char marks are seen after an apartment fire in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, April 16, 2023. A fire swept through an apartment building in an older neighborhood of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, killing multiple people and injuring another several, authorities said Sunday.

 JON GAMBRELL/AP PHOTO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A fire swept through an apartment building in an older neighborhood of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, killing at least 16 people and injuring another nine, authorities said Sunday.

The blaze Saturday in the Al Murar area of Dubai’s historic Deira neighborhood struck an apartment believed to have been shared by multiple individuals, a common practice for laborers who power the economy in this city-state known more for its towering skyscrapers. But the tight quarters, often subdivided by makeshift barriers of plywood, drywall or shower curtains, can become a major risk in fires.

