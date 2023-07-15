Fatal Fire-Wildlife Center

A city employee cares for an animal, while law enforcement investigates an overnight fire that happened at Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center on Thursday, July 13, 2023, in Madeira Beach.

 JEFFEREE WOO/TAMPA BAY TIMES via AP

MADEIRA BEACH (AP) — An early morning fire on Thursday killed nearly all the animals at a wildlife center in Florida, officials said.

News outlets reported the fire broke out around 3 a.m. Thursday at the Alligator and Wildlife Discovery Center in Madeira Beach, near St. Petersburg on Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Recommended for you