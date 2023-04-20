The last few days have kept county firefighters busy with a myriad of fire situations.
This past weekend saw them roll out for a fire at a gas grill as well as one in a stand of brush.
Monday saw them roll out to put out a chicken coop, which ended up burning down an adjacent travel trailer and affecting a utility shed, and Tuesday saw them at another brush fire.
Tuesday, fire crews fought a brush fire in Lorida. In all cases, fires got put out relatively quickly with no reports of injury. However, there was property damage.
Highlands County Fire Rescue reports that a one-acre fire started early Saturday afternoon off Northwest Lake Drive in Avon Park.
HCFR Engines 7 and 9, Brush Truck 9, Tanker 9, Battalion Chief 1, Division Chief 1 and the Florida Forest Service responded to the scene. They had the fire out by 2:15 p.m., according to HCFR reports.
Early that same evening, fire crews rolled out to put out a grill on fire in the Tropical Harbor Mobile Home park in the Sylvan Shores area of Lake Placid.
While residents were cooking dinner, the gas grill malfunctioned and caught the carport and laundry room on fire,HCFR reported.
Firefighters got the fire out before it spread to the rest of the home. Engines 41 and 33, Rescue Units 41 and 36, Battalion Chief 2 and Division Chief 1 all responded.
Monday saw an unusual situation. A chicken coop at a Panther Place home off Payne Road caught fire at approximately 4 p.m. Fire crews had the fire out by 4:36 p.m., but it had spread to a travel trailer, which Highlands County public information officials reported was a complete loss.
A nearby utility shed also received some damage.
Lastly, fire crews rolled out Tuesday afternoon to a brush fire off East Sunnyside Drive in Lorida. They stopped the fire from spreading, and the Florida Forestry Service set a plow line to contain it to one acre.
After an investigation, firefighters learned the fire started from a child playing with a lighter.
Engine 19; Tankers 18 and 30; Brush Trucks 18, 19, and 24; Division Chief 1, and Battalion Chief 2 responded along with Florida Forest Service.
