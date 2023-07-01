Poynor promoted

Deputy Chief Kelly Duppenthaler shakes Lt. Brandon Poynor’s hand at Poynor’s promotion ceremony Thursday at Fire Rescue headquarters. Deputy Chief Mark Ellis is at left.

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue promoted Brandon Poynor to lieutenant this month and held a promotion ceremony at headquarters to mark the occasion.

On Thursday, June 29, Poynor received his new officer’s badge and gear. Several of his family members attended the promotion ceremony, along with many Fire Rescue members and officers.

