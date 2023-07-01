SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue promoted Brandon Poynor to lieutenant this month and held a promotion ceremony at headquarters to mark the occasion.
On Thursday, June 29, Poynor received his new officer’s badge and gear. Several of his family members attended the promotion ceremony, along with many Fire Rescue members and officers.
“This is a big step for Brandon. It is a lot of responsibility,” Chief Laney Stearns, Highlands County’s Public Safety director, said. “I am excited to see continued career growth among our members and I know Brandon is going to do great in his new role.”
Poynor was hired as a firefighter/EMT with Highlands County in December 2015. His promotion to lieutenant took effect June 7.
He has been a member of the Fire Rescue Special Operations Team since 2016 and is a certified Hazmat technician. He obtained his credentials as a Florida urban search and rescue specialist in April 2022.
Poynor passed his lieutenant’s exam last year to be eligible for promotion when an opening became available. The exam consists of a written portion and an in-person assessment where the candidate goes kiosk to kiosk to complete various tasks and assignments.
Among the family members at Thursday’s ceremony were Poynor’s wife and three daughters, his mother and grandmother, and his brother John, a firefighter/EMT with Highlands County Fire Rescue. His wife, Kristen, pinned his badge on him.
“I’m excited for this opportunity,” Poynor said. “And I thank everyone for being here to help me mark this milestone in my career.”