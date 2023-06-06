Highlands County Fire Rescue promoted three members on June 1 – one to the rank of lieutenant, another to battalion chief, and a third to division chief – in front of a full room at headquarters.
On Friday, Aaron Eures, Kenneth Fritz, and Larry Money received their new officer’s badges and gear at a promotion ceremony held at Fire Rescue headquarters on Kenilworth Boulevard.
“We are excited to see continued career growth among our members,” Chief Laney Stearns, Highlands County’s Public Safety director, said. “Aaron, Kenneth and Larry are vital to our department’s leadership and future growth, and they are going to help our organization make great strides.”
Eures was hired as an EMT with Highlands County in September 2013, and was promoted to paramedic in June 2017. He took a short stint away from the county and returned in February 2019 as a firefighter/medic.
After that, Eures was promoted to firefighter/medic field training officer in June 2021. He has been a member of the Fire Rescue Special Operations Team for close to three years and is a certified Hazmat technician. He is currently taking his technical rescue classes. Friday’s ceremony marked his promotion to lieutenant.
Eures passed his lieutenant’s exam last year to be eligible for promotion when an opening became available. The exam consists of a written portion and an in-person assessment where the candidate goes kiosk to kiosk to complete various tasks and assignments.
Several family members were at Friday’s ceremony, including his wife and two children, his parents, grandparents, and in-laws. His wife, Katherine, pinned his badge on him.
Fritz has been with Fire Rescue as a firefighter/medic since February 2019. He was promoted to lieutenant in March 2020. He had several family members in attendance at the ceremony to celebrate his promotion to battalion chief, including his wife, two sons, and his father.
Sarah Fritz, his wife and a captain with Polk County Fire Rescue, pinned his badge on him.
“It occurs to me that you now outrank your wife,” Stearns joked.
“Not at home!” Battalion Chief Fritz replied, to nods in the room.
Money joined Fire Rescue in October 2018 as a firefighter/EMT and was promoted to lieutenant firefighter/medic in January 2019. In May 2022, he was promoted to battalion chief, and Friday’s ceremony marked his promotion to division chief. He takes the spot recently vacated by Kelly Hinkle, who retired June 1.
Money also had family attend Friday’s ceremony, including his wife and children. His wife, Stacey, pinned his badge on him.
“I’m excited for this opportunity,” Money said. “Everyone better behave,” he said cheekily, looking at his colleagues in the back of the room.