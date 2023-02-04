SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue promoted two of its members recently, one to the rank of captain and the other to the rank of lieutenant, in front of staff and family at headquarters.
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Daniel Ciorrocco and Branden Fitch both received their new officer’s badges and gear at a promotion ceremony held at Fire Rescue headquarters on Kenilworth Boulevard.
“We are excited to see continued career growth for our members,” Chief Laney Stearns, Highlands County’s Public Safety director, said. “Both Daniel and Branden are vital to our department’s leadership.”
Ciorrocco was hired as a lieutenant firefighter/medic with Fire Rescue in March 2020. He sat for his captain’s interview in January. His family was at the ceremony Tuesday, and his father, Rocky, pinned his badge on him.
“I am honored to have been selected for the position of captain,” Ciorrocco said. “This promotion is a huge step forward in my career and I look forward to serving the department and community.
“Thank you to all who have supported me throughout my time here with Highlands County Fire Rescue,” he said.
Meanwhile, Fitch has been with Fire Rescue as a firefighter/medic since October 2020. He is also a field training officer and a member of the Special Operations team. He had several family members in attendance at the ceremony. His mom, Tracy, pinned his badge on him.
Fitch passed his lieutenant’s exam in December. The exam consisted of a written portion and an in-person assessment where the candidate went station to station to complete various tasks and assignments.
“I am very thankful for this opportunity and excited to be a part of this growing department,” Fitch said.