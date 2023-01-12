SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue promoted two of its own Wednesday to the rank of lieutenant in front of a full room at headquarters.
On Wednesday, Max Sherwood and Ceceil “CJ” Williams both received their new officer’s badge and gear at a promotion ceremony held at Fire Rescue headquarters on Kenilworth Boulevard.
“This morning we are here to do something we have never done before, which is to promote lieutenants from within,” Chief Laney Stearns, the county’s Public Safety director, said. “We have never had a formal ceremony to promote people from within the department.
“This is one of many we are going to do in the next few years, I’m sure of it.”
Both Sherwood and Williams passed their lieutenant’s exam in December, which consisted of a written portion and an in-person assessment center where both candidates went station to station to complete various tasks and assignments.
Sherwood has been a firefighter/EMT with Fire Rescue since 2014. His family was at the ceremony Tuesday, and his wife, Sarah, pinned his badge on him.
Meanwhile, Williams has been with Fire Rescue as a firefighter/EMT for four years. He had several family members in attendance at the ceremony. It was an emotional moment for their family as his mom, Sharon, who had tears in her eyes, pinned his badge on him.
“This is a big step for somebody coming out of the ranks and into the rank of an officer,” Stearns said. “I know you both are going to take it seriously. You are the leadership.”
County Administrator Laurie Hurner attended the promotion ceremony on Wednesday as well and had this to say: “Congratulations from me, and from your county family. We are honored to be part of today, and we thank you all for being a very important part of what the county does and for your service.
“I wish you both well as you start this new phase in your careers with us,” Hurner said.