SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue is actively recruiting volunteer firefighters countywide and is hoping to find more men and women in the community who want to serve and potentially find a career that fulfills them.
“We are looking for anyone who wishes to serve the community,” Public Safety Director Laney Stearns said, “and we have a need they can fill.”
Currently, Fire Rescue has 114 volunteer firefighters, along with the department’s 105 full-time employees, serving Highlands County’s 1,106 square miles not already covered by city fire departments in Avon Park and Sebring.
“This is far below what is needed to provide the services the community expects,” Stearns said.
The Venus Volunteer Fire Department, Station 45, is a perfect example. The station’s coverage area is 215 square miles and serves a population of just under 900 people. In 2022, Fire Rescue responded to 106 calls for service in the Venus area.
The current district chief of station 45 is Steve Irving, who is retiring at the end of December. Irving has been the only member of that volunteer fire department for the past three years.
“Another area of concern is Station 18 in Desoto City, where there are only six members, as well as Station 24 in Lorida, also with six members,” Stearns said.
Station 18 covers about 3.5 square miles and houses an engine, tanker, and a brush truck. District chief is Scott Kaplan and station captain is Joe DeBree III.
At one point, DeSoto City Volunteer Fire Department had as many as 30 members and a somewhat larger coverage area. When Fire Rescue began operations in 2018 as a combined paid and volunteer countywide service, many districts had changes to their coverage areas.
“Members have slowly decreased over the years,” DeBree said. “People have moved away, retired, passed away. Daily life and employment became priorities for many.”
DeBree feels being a volunteer firefighter is one of the best ways to serve the community and gives people a chance to be a part of a brother/sisterhood. He has 26 years as a volunteer firefighter himself.
“Free trainings are offered, and they will not only work in the fire service but can help prospective members in their personal and professional lives as well,” he said.
Additional volunteers are needed to keep services going, and Stearns is hoping that people who live in communities like Avon Park Lakes, Lorida, Placid Lakes, along with Venus and DeSoto City, will want to make an impact in their own neighborhood.
Highlands Lakes Volunteer Fire Department covers northern Highlands County, using Stations 1 and 2. The district is close to 70 square miles and serves almost 10,000 residents. Station 1 has 10 members and houses an engine, and tanker, and a brush truck. Station 2 has three members and covers the area outside the Avon Park Bombing Range, housing an engine and a brush truck.
Mike Morse, district chief for Stations 1 and 2, says he always hears that there is nothing in the county for young people to do. “This is something positive that our young adults can get involved in,” he said.
Morse feels being a volunteer firefighter is a constructive thing for young adults to do to give back to the community.
“They can gain some life experiences and important skills like teamwork, leadership, and responsibility, that can be used in a career in fire services or any profession they choose,” he said.
“I welcome anyone who wants to come and join. We have jobs for people who just want to help drive a tanker truck and not necessarily be a firefighter,” Morse said.
Currently, Fire Rescue has 17 stations, with 11 of them manned by volunteers.
Stearns said the goal is to have a pool of 300 volunteer firefighters countywide, with 25-30 volunteer members at each station.
“Being a Highlands County volunteer firefighter, you will provide a service to your community that is unparalleled to any other function,” he said. “The feeling you get knowing you have helped the people in your community in their time of need – it’s neighbors helping neighbors.”
To become a volunteer firefighter with the County, you must be at least 18, have a high school diploma, pass a physical and a background check, and possess a valid Florida driver’s license. Volunteers must also attend two training sessions a month and one meeting a month.
“There is no top-out age,” Stearns said. “Currently we have members who are in their 60s and 70s.
“If you or someone you know is looking to make a career in the fire service, this is a great way to start,” he said. “Get into it at no cost and see if it is something you enjoy.”
Volunteers can join at no cost to themselves. All training is provided for free, as well as gear and uniforms. Volunteers are paid per call on a quarterly basis, and a pension is available for members who remain with the department for 20 years or more.
Stearns noted that with most jobs, individuals must pay for their own training or education just to get the job and then the person may find out they don’t like it after all.
“Here you can serve the community and get a look at a possible career without putting money out of your pocket,” he said.
To learn more, call 863-402-7600 or visit highlandsfl.gov/departments/PublicSafety/volunteer.php