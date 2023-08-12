SEBRING — With school starting this Thursday, Highlands County Fire Rescue stepped out Monday to help a local school be better prepared for medical emergencies.
Highlands County Fire Rescue was asked by School Resource Officer Kevin Gentry to train about 15 staff members in Stop the Bleed at Lake Placid High School.
So, what is Stop the Bleed? It is a national awareness campaign and call to action launched by the Department of Homeland Security. The goal is to promote local efforts that encourage bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before the professional emergency responders arrive.
“It’s all about community partnerships,” said Chief Laney Stearns, Public Safety director for Highlands County.
“No matter how rapid the arrival of professional emergency responders, bystanders will always be first on the scene,” Battalion Chief Karin Richardson said. “A person who is experiencing major bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes, making it imperative to know how to quickly stop the blood loss.”
The training offered by Highlands County Fire Rescue is meant to give the tools and knowledge to stop life-threatening bleeding and ultimately save lives. LPHS staff learned how to apply a tourniquet and direct pressure/wound packing for certain types of wounds.
Fire Rescue instructors included Richardson, Battalion Chief Tim Langston, Firefighter/Medics Carlos Navarrete, Jason Hobbs, Christopher Cruz, and Jeremiah Acosta, Lt. Jarrod Akins, and Firefighter/EMTs Milton Vargas and Shane Milligan.
“Research has shown that bystanders, with little or no medical training, can become heroic lifesavers,” Richardson said. “Improving public awareness about how to stop a bleeding emergency can be the difference between life and death for an injured person.”
“Thank you, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office, and The School Board of Highlands County, for working with us to keep our schools prepared and safe,” Stearns said.
For more information on Stop the Bleed, call 863-402-7600.