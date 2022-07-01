SEBRING — Fireworks are a fun tradition during the Fourth of July holiday, and Highlands County Fire Rescue urges residents to be safe while celebrating.
With many celebrations and fireworks shows scheduled this weekend in Highlands County, Public Safety Director Laney Stearns said the department encourages individuals and families to visit public displays instead of using them for personal amusement.
“Enjoying the local fireworks displays are safer and cheaper, so we highly recommend that people go to watch these shows,” Stearns said. “These fireworks are bigger than what’s found in stores and done by professionals, so it is both fun and safe.”
While many people will be attending planned events this holiday, many people will also choose to use legal residential fireworks on July 4. Fire Rescue wants everyone to remember that real risks come with using fireworks.
According to the National Fire Protection Association and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, burns account for 44% of the injuries treated in emergency rooms seen in the month around July 4. And half of the fireworks injuries seen at emergency rooms were extremities: hand, finger, or leg. One-third of injuries were to the eye or other parts of the head.
Children are more prone to fireworks injury, with sparklers accounting for about 25% of emergency room fireworks injuries, according to the NFPA. For children under the age of 5, sparklers accounted for nearly half of the total estimated injuries.
Hand-held sparklers burn at 2,000 degrees Fahrenheit. For some perspective, wood ignites at 356 degrees F and burns at 575 degrees F. Consider using safer alternatives, such as glow sticks, confetti poppers or colored streamers.
People can do many things to stay safe and have fun by following these safety tips:
- Never allow young children to handle fireworks or sparklers
- Never use fireworks while impaired by drugs or alcohol
- Never light or hold a lit firework in your hand
- Never light fireworks indoors
- Never point or throw fireworks at another person
- Never light fireworks in a container
- Never try to re-light or handle malfunctioning fireworks
- Never use illegal fireworks
- Light fireworks away from people, houses, and flammable material
- Only light one device at a time and maintain a safe distance after lighting
- Anyone using fireworks or standing nearby should wear protective eyewear
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose nearby to fully extinguish fireworks that don’t go off or in case of fire
- Soak both spent and unused fireworks in water for a few hours before discarding
Florida law makes it legal for adults to shoot off their own fireworks on holidays such as the Fourth of July, so while you can enjoy them on July 4, come midnight, they are illegal again, and you need to stop.
Talk to your neighbors and let them know if you are planning to set any fireworks off, so they can prepare if there is someone nearby who is a veteran and may be suffering from PTSD, or if they have pets that are skittish with the sound of explosions.
Many animals become so frightened by the noise and commotion of fireworks that they run from otherwise familiar environments and people, and sadly become lost. Here are some tips:
Make sure your pets – cats and dogs alike – have identification tags with up-to-date information.
Take a current photo of all your pets – cats, dogs, and horses, etc. – just in case.
Leave your pets safely indoors, preferably with a radio or TV turned on to soften jarring noises.
Keep sparklers, glow sticks, fireworks, charcoal, and kabob skewers away from curious pets.
Be safe, remember to have a bucket of water or a fire extinguisher nearby, and have fun this Independence Day.