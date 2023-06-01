JACKSONVILLE — The Fire Watch, a nonprofit dedicated to ending veteran suicide, announced recently that, based on the most recent data on suicide rates, training community members to recognize the signs of crisis and connect veterans to the resources they need can save the lives of this nation’s heroes.

The state of Florida, which has the third largest veteran population, realized a nearly 50% reduction in veteran suicide rates in five of the state’s 67 counties in just two years. The Northeast Florida region – home to a longstanding military community – benefited from The Fire Watch’s ‘Watch Stander’ community training program, which has since expanded across the state.

