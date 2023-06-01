JACKSONVILLE — The Fire Watch, a nonprofit dedicated to ending veteran suicide, announced recently that, based on the most recent data on suicide rates, training community members to recognize the signs of crisis and connect veterans to the resources they need can save the lives of this nation’s heroes.
The state of Florida, which has the third largest veteran population, realized a nearly 50% reduction in veteran suicide rates in five of the state’s 67 counties in just two years. The Northeast Florida region – home to a longstanding military community – benefited from The Fire Watch’s ‘Watch Stander’ community training program, which has since expanded across the state.
“With a focused effort and an accessible program, we have dramatically changed the trajectory of so many at-risk veterans and their families who have sacrificed so much for our country,” said U.S. Navy veteran and The Fire Watch Executive Director Nick Howland. “Our Watch Stander program is working, and it is available to communities across Florida and across our nation.”
In Florida, The Fire Watch monitors veteran suicides by county and offers virtual and in-person suicide intervention training to individuals and businesses. The training is available to the public for free. Supporters who complete it are referred to as Watch Standers. To date, there are more than 4,000 Watch Standers throughout Florida, standing vigilant to the concerns of at-risk veterans, and more than 75% of those Watch Standers are in the region with the sharpest decline in veteran suicide rates.
From 2019 to 2021, veteran suicides were down 46% in Northeast Florida and 4% across the state. Other critical findings in the latest report include:
• Increased number of female veterans who die by suicide, reaching its highest point in the past decade
• 3% increase in suicide among veterans who are also minorities
• 6% increase in veteran suicides involving a firearm
• Veteran suicide rate more than doubles that of non-veterans
The Fire Watch’s report contains data independently collected from the Florida Department of Health and the American Community Survey. It represents the most current data available and is being released more than three months ahead of the VA’s annual suicide report.