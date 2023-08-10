TALLAHASSEE — Digging into the meaning of “heart disease,” a divided appeals court said Wednesday that a firefighter is not entitled to workers’ compensation insurance benefits after treatment for a type of aneurysm. A panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal, in a 2-1 ruling, overturned a judge of compensation claims’ decision that said John Harlem, a firefighter with the North Collier Fire Control and Rescue District, was entitled to benefits.

The issue stemmed, in part, from a state law creating a legal presumption that firefighters’ disabling medical conditions were suffered in the line of duty if they were caused by heart disease. Harlem underwent surgery in 2018 for a thoracic aortic aneurysm, a life-threatening condition, and sought workers’ compensation benefits for lost wages and medical bills, according to Wednesday’s ruling. The dispute involved whether the aneurysm, which did not require replacement of Harlem’s aortic valve, constituted heart disease, Judge Adam Tanenbaum wrote in the ruling joined by Judge Thomas Winokur.

