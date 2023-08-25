Greece Wildfires

A man walks away as flames burn a forest during wildfires in the village of Sykorrahi, near Alexandroupolis town, in the northeastern Evros region, Greece, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. Advancing flames are devouring forests and homes in Greece as wildfires that have killed 20 people are raging. (AP Photo/Achilleas Chiras)

 Achilleas Chiras

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Firefighters struggled Thursday against strong winds and hot, dry conditions to tame multiple wildfires that for days have burned forests and homes in northeastern Greece and on the fringes of the country’s capital.

The wildfires have left 20 people dead over the last week. Eighteen of those, including two boys aged between 10 and 15, are believed to be migrants who crossed the nearby border with Turkey. Their bodies were found by firefighters near a shack in a burnt forest area in northeastern Greece.

Recommended for you