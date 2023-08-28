APTOPIX Greece Wildfires

Firefighters evacuate a dog from a house during a wildfire in Acharnes a suburb of northern Athens, Greece, Wednesday. Water-dropping planes from several European countries joined hundreds of firefighters Wednesday battling wildfires raging for days across Greece that have left at least 20 people dead, while major blazes were also burning in Spain’s Tenerife and in northwestern Turkey near the Greek border.

 THANASSIS STAVRAKIS/AP PHOTO

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — More than 600 firefighters, including reinforcements from several European countries, backed by a fleet of water-dropping planes and helicopters were battling three persistent major wildfires in Greece Sunday, two of which have been raging for days.

A massive blaze in the country’s northeastern regions of Evros and Alexandroupolis, believed to have caused the deaths of 20 people, was burning for a ninth day.

