A fierce looking little Central American cichlid, known for its beautiful flash of color, the firemouth is a welcome addition to any community tank. Not requiring the high maintenance of other freshwater aquarium fish, the firemouth is a standout among cichlids with its distinctive red and orange coloration that can easily be seen on the underside of their gills. Often, when challenging other tank mates, the firemouth swells the area to an even larger, threatening size in order to intimidate other fish and their aggression.

Males will often exert their dominance by flaring and puffing out their gills which exposes their bright red/orange throats. They will do this as an intimidation display designed to threaten and chase off any other rival males in search of mates swimming in their territory. These small cichlids have few requirements. They can be housed in a small aquarium with little to no plants or rocks and wood to large community aquariums with lots of swimming space.

Recommended for you