A fierce looking little Central American cichlid, known for its beautiful flash of color, the firemouth is a welcome addition to any community tank. Not requiring the high maintenance of other freshwater aquarium fish, the firemouth is a standout among cichlids with its distinctive red and orange coloration that can easily be seen on the underside of their gills. Often, when challenging other tank mates, the firemouth swells the area to an even larger, threatening size in order to intimidate other fish and their aggression.
Males will often exert their dominance by flaring and puffing out their gills which exposes their bright red/orange throats. They will do this as an intimidation display designed to threaten and chase off any other rival males in search of mates swimming in their territory. These small cichlids have few requirements. They can be housed in a small aquarium with little to no plants or rocks and wood to large community aquariums with lots of swimming space.
Although males and females are remarkably similar in their appearance, males tend to have a much brighter red-orange coloration and their dorsal as well as pectoral fins tend to be much longer. Females, on the other hand, often display a larger, rounder belly than males. Males tend to have a brighter red-orange coloration, and their fin rays are usually somewhat longer than the females are. Alternately, females tend to display a larger and rounder belly than males.
Most firemouth cichlids will grow to about 5 or 6 inches in length, with the males slightly larger than the females. They have a pretty fast growth rate compared to other cichlids and it does not take them long to reach their maximum size. Their preferred water temperature is between 75- and 86-degrees F, and they can tolerate a pretty wide range of pH from 6.5 to 8.0.
I have owned and bred a number of firemouths over the years and they’ve always been kind of a staple in my community tanks. I have even kept them with African cichlids, where they have always held their own. Good tank mates would include most south and central American cichlids, as well as catfish and pleco’s. Although they always seem to be flaring out that red/orange underside, they actually have a good relationship with most species of fish. I’ve even kept them with some of the more aggressive, territorial cichlids like Oscars, green terrors and Jack Dempseys, and they tend to get along just fine.
As far as food goes, they are not picky. Flakes, pellets, and worms are all welcome. Although they prefer more of a protein-based food source, they will eat plant-based food as well. I tend to stay with flakes and pellets and maybe once a week, splurge and give them a treat of bloodworms and brine shrimp.
Breeding them is easy. Start with four to six unsexed fish and watch them grow. As they reach sexual maturity at around three inches, some will begin to pair off. When they do, make sure you have a few flat areas, or rocks for them to lay their eggs. It goes without saying that they will aggressively protect and defend their eggs and fry from all predators.
So, if you’re looking for a little color and an interesting fish to add to your community tank, firemouth cichlids are an excellent choice.
Don Norton, is an aquarium hobbyist who raises a wide variety of tropical fish. He currently has about 30 aquariums, ranging in size from five gallons to 150 gallons. He has been an aquarist for the last 55 years, raising over 150 different varieties of fish. He lives in Golf Hammock with his wife Lexie.