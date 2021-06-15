SEBRING — A real estate development firm’s appeal of a protest concerning the Community Redevelopment Agency goes before the Sebring City Council today.
Yan & Arp, LLC, (Grace (Yan) Cui and Cynthia Hopkins) of Park Ridge, Illinois had submitted a business proposal, one of two received, for the CRA-owned property at 209 Circle Park Drive. The CRA selection committee and CRA Board selected the proposal from Robert and Tiffany Cadzow, of Sebring.
In her appeal to the City Council, Hopkins stated, “as one of the two proposers for 209 Circle Park Drive, we would like to respectfully challenge the staff recommendation decision.
“Violations of various FL statutes and the Sebring Purchasing Policy established a ground to disqualify Mr. Bob Cadzow.”
The agenda item for today’s council meeting at 5:30 p.m., presented by Hopkins, states the options available to council are to deny the protest or grant the protest and recommend the CRA Board start over with the proposed solicitation process for 209 Circle Park Drive.
The March 8 letter of interest, to the Sebring CRA, from Grace (Yan) Cui states, “Yan Y Arp LLC has a strong interest in the redevelopment of 209 Circle Park Drive. Our firm was founded by two first-generation immigrant women who are independently successful in their respective field of real estate development and risk management at international banks.
“We have visited Sebring and the subject site over three separate occasions. The location presents a unique opportunity to the right investors who possess a risk appetite and a vision for the untapped resources in Central Florida – an area propelled by the State’s roaring economic engine.”
With an existing infrastructure of education, healthcare and housing, Sebring is poised to welcome young families relocating from areas of high cost of living, the Yan & Arp letter states.
Yan & Arp has a portfolio of 11 properties valued at more than $20 million with a return on investment of more than 150%, according to the real estate development firm.
Yan & Arp’s preliminary financial plan for the 209 Circle Park Drive property totals $682,000, including: $205,000 for the first floor, $355,000 for the second floor, $12,000 for the exterior and $110,000 for the general contractor and other expenses.
The Cadzow’s proposal for the CRA property calls for an Irish pub on the ground floor with hotel rooms on the second floor. The Cadzow’s own and operate Faded Bistro & Beer Garden on North Ridgewood Drive.
Yan & Arp’s proposal includes a restaurant; a pop-up storefront to incubate local entrepreneurs and showcase local products; a high-end, mini laundry lounge for the tenants and the community, and five rental units on the second floor, fully rebuilt.
After Yan & Arp filed a protest in the CRA selection process, CRA Chairman David Leidel, who was on the selection committee, said, “They had changed their restaurant idea three times, that gave us concern. They are from out of town and changing the restaurant concept three times made the committee a little nervous that they really didn’t understand or know the market.”