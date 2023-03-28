Bank Collapse

The Silicon Valley Bank logo is seen at an open branch in Pasadena, Calif., on March 13, 2023. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. says First Citizens will acquire much of Silicon Valley Bank, whose collapse has rattled the banking industry.

 DAMIAN DOVARGANES/AP PHOTO, FILE

NEW YORK (AP) — North Carolina-based First Citizens will buy Silicon Valley Bank, the tech industry-focused financial institution that collapsed earlier this month, rattling the banking industry and sending shockwaves around the world.

The deal could reassure investors at a time of shaken confidence in banks, though the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and other regulators had already taken extraordinary steps to head off a wider banking crisis by guaranteeing that depositors in SVB and another failed U.S. bank would be able to access all of their money.

Recommended for you