Sebring Middle School

Parents drive up to drop off students at Sebring Middle School Thursday, the first day of the school year. The District’s first day enrollment count was down 346 compared to last year.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

The first day enrollment count was down by 346 students at Highlands District Schools with the biggest decline at the middle school level with 263 fewer students compared to the first day of school last year.

The District will be monitoring the five-day and 10-day counts, which typically show significant increases.

