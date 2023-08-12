The first day enrollment count was down by 346 students at Highlands District Schools with the biggest decline at the middle school level with 263 fewer students compared to the first day of school last year.
The District will be monitoring the five-day and 10-day counts, which typically show significant increases.
Funding from the state is based in part on the enrollment counts during a survey week in October and another survey week in February. The early enrollment numbers are not crucial for funding, but could be an indication of what the survey weeks will show.
The District reports that it will see quite a few students returning over the next several days. Schools have reached out to the families of students who were not present on day one this year, and many have said that they intend to return to school on Monday.
The first day K-12 enrollment was 10,919 compared to the first day of the 2022-23 school year, which was 11,265.
Hill-Gustat Middle School’s student count dropped by 140 from 687 on the first day last year to 547 on Thursday, the first day of the 2023-24 school year.
The District’s K-12 elementary enrollment was down by 125, while there was a slight increase of 40 students in the high school count.
Enrollment at the Academy at Youth Care Lane, the district’s program for students with disciplinary issues, continues to grow. The first day count of 91 is more than triple the first day count two years ago. The 2022-23 school year started with 47 students at the Academy while the 2021-22 school started with 28 students.
The Highlands Career Institute enrollment increased from 69 to 104. The program is provided at the Avon Park campus of South Florida State College, with the numbers included in each high school’s enrollment count.
Highlands Virtual School enrollment was down on the first day at 136 compared to 172 a year ago.