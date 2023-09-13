In 1964, Carol Klump joined the Army not knowing that she would become the first woman to be assigned to serve in Iran. Today, at 79, she lives at the Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation center in Lake Placid.

Many Soler, with the Compassionate Care Hospice in Sebring, recently started a program to honor patients who are military veterans. Through nursing assistant Trini Rosario, who has Klump under her care, Soler learned of the distinction attributed to Klump. So, it was decided to create a special day to honor her with a certificate and other goodies. That day was Sept. 9.

