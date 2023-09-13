In 1964, Carol Klump joined the Army not knowing that she would become the first woman to be assigned to serve in Iran. Today, at 79, she lives at the Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation center in Lake Placid.
Many Soler, with the Compassionate Care Hospice in Sebring, recently started a program to honor patients who are military veterans. Through nursing assistant Trini Rosario, who has Klump under her care, Soler learned of the distinction attributed to Klump. So, it was decided to create a special day to honor her with a certificate and other goodies. That day was Sept. 9.
On hand was Kristine Johns, Klump’s daughter-in-law from Fort Myers. She was able to provide information about Klump’s life: Carol Klump was born in Ohio, but her mother died when she was only 2 years old. She was placed in an orphanage until she was later adopted by her uncle’s family.
They lived in Arizona, where Klump graduated from high school. She then enlisted in the Army in 1964. After basic training, she met her husband-to-be, Charles. He too was in the Army. Surprisingly, Carol was informed that she was going to be assigned to a position in Iran, and that she would be the first Army female to go there.
After serving in the Army for four years, she and her husband were stationed all around the world. He was a career chief officer. They had two children, one born in Germany and one born in Beirut. Ultimately, the couple have five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
When her husband retired, they lived in Virginia, then North Carolina, and finally in North Fort Myers. Her mental health began to decline and it was necessary for her to live in a rehab setting. That led to Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation Center.
On the day of her party, Carol was alert and enjoyed all the attention. Her nurse, Rosario, just happens to also own Trini’s Tropical Treats in Lake Placid so, there were plenty of delicious baked snacks for everyone too. Her husband, Sam Rosario, was on hand to take lots of photos of the occasion.