Britain Titanic

In this grab taken from a digital scan released by Atlantic/Magellan on Thursday, a view of the bow of the Titanic, in the Atlantic Ocean created using deep-sea mapping.

 ATLANTIC/MAGELLAN via AP

LONDON (AP) — Deep-sea researchers have completed the first full-size digital scan of the Titanic, showing the entire wreck in unprecedented detail and clarity, the companies behind a new documentary on the wreck said Thursday.

Using two remotely operated submersibles, a team of researchers spent six weeks last summer in the North Atlantic mapping the whole shipwreck and the surrounding 3-mile debris field, where personal belongings of the ocean liner’s passengers, such as shoes and watches, were scattered.

