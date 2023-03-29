This past February, on a beautiful Florida morning, biologists and land managers from all over Highlands County and nearby areas were streaming into Bok Tower Gardens for the first in-person meeting of the Lake Wales Ridge Ecosystem Working Group since February 2019.

The Lake Wales Ridge Ecosystem Working Group is an association of non-profit, federal, and state organizations. It was founded in 1991 to ensure the long-term protection of the native plants, animals, and natural communities of the unique Lake Wales Ridge, a 115-mile-long sand ridge that extends from Clermont south to Venus.

