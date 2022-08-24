LAKE PLACID — You may have noticed a different look at the former Lake Placid Town Hall. That’s because after years of speculation as to what the building would become, First Insurance of Lake Placid now calls it home.

The new brass front overhang with the large First Insurance name on it tells the story. The building at 331 W. Interlake Blvd., on the circle around DeVane Park, has been renovated to fit the needs of long-time Lake Placid insurance company.

