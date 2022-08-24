LAKE PLACID — You may have noticed a different look at the former Lake Placid Town Hall. That’s because after years of speculation as to what the building would become, First Insurance of Lake Placid now calls it home.
The new brass front overhang with the large First Insurance name on it tells the story. The building at 331 W. Interlake Blvd., on the circle around DeVane Park, has been renovated to fit the needs of long-time Lake Placid insurance company.
The owner, Laurie Slade, has been a part of First Insurance since it opened 40 years ago. She started out as the receptionist and worked her way up to agent, and now the owner. Her son, Curtis Slade III, is the vice president. He too has been involved in various positions in the insurance industry. For eight years he was an adjuster for Auto Owners Insurance Co. He now deals with the ‘personal lines,’ like car and homeowners’ insurance policies.
The business was previously located, since its beginning, at 255 E. Interlake Blvd. Laurie Slade said that location had become cramped, and parking was always a problem for policyholders. When the former town hall became available, she knew that would be the perfect place to be. She always had an affection for the building.
In addition to the mother and son team, there are four other people who keep things running smoothly. They are Lizette Lightsey, who has been there for over 20 years and handles commercial policies; Laura Mulligan, personal lines; Salina Walker, data processing, and the newest addition, receptionist Gaby Grieco.
All the staff members at First Insurance of Lake Placid are somehow involved in volunteer work around town. In fact, Curtis Slade has been a board member of the Greater Lake Placid Chamber of Commerce for years and is now its treasurer.
Plans are being formulated for an official grand re-opening and open house. It will coincide with the dedication of the new mural that now appears on the side of the First Insurance building.
Curtis Slade remarked that insurance has not been easy lately, with so many companies raising premiums and dropping homeowners for worn-out roofs. But he and the other office personnel try to make it as smooth as possible to be sure their customers have the coverage they need.
First Insurance of Lake Placid is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. The phone number has been the same for 40 years – 863-465-7000.