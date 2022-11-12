White House Veterans

FILE — First lady Jill Biden arrives before President Joe Biden for a news conference in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Nov. 9, 2022. Biden will host a Veterans Day breakfast at the White House on Friday morning as she announces new support for children who live with wounded service members and veterans.

 SUSAN WALSH/AP PHOTO

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden will host a Veterans Day breakfast at the White House as she announces new support for children who live with wounded service members and veterans.

The initiative, known as the Hidden Helpers Coalition, is designed to help young people who act as caregivers.

