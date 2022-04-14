SEBRING — On Sunday, April 3, at The Circle Theatre, the first-ever Sebring Soda Pop Princess was crowned. Madison McClelland is now a part of Highlands County Royalty history.
The pageant was in conjunction with the 4th annual Sebring Soda Festival and took place on the third and final day of the festival.
Nine contestants competed in several categories, beginning with an interview then moving onto introductions, where they each thanked their respective sponsors. Next came fun commercial skits promoting the Sebring Soda Festival before moving on to the dress competition in which each girl was asked an onstage question. After comparative judging, a Top 3 was announced. Those Top 3 contestants then answered another onstage question. From that scoring, the Princess was crowned along with placement of her court.
Second runner-up was Brooke Fann, first runner-up went to Daxtyn Hines, and Soda Pop Princess was Madison McClelland.
Special recognition goes to Savannah Scott, who was awarded Miss Photogenic and Miss Bubbly, a version of Miss Congeniality.