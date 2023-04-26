Spain Sudan

In this photo provided by the Spanish Defence Ministry citizens of different nationalities, fleeing from Sudan, sit inside a Spanish Air Force aircraft on its way to Madrid on Monday, April 24, 2023.

 SPANISH DEFENCE MINISTRY via AP

CAIRO (AP) — Sudan’s warring generals pledged Tuesday to observe a new three-day truce that was brokered by the United States and Saudi Arabia in an attempt to pull Africa’s third-largest nation back from the abyss.

The claims were immediately undercut by the sound of heavy gunfire and explosions in the capital of Khartoum. Residents said warplanes were flying overhead.

