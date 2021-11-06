SEBRING — The Five Below store in The Shops at Shelby Crossing is slated to open at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 19.
The store features budget-friendly fun stuff for teens and tweens with a logo that states, “Cool Stuff, $1 to $5 & Beyond.” The “beyond” is still mostly relatively low-priced items in the $8 to $10 range.
In Florida, there are four other Five Below stores opening on Nov. 19 in Winter Garden, Pinellas Park, Green Acres and Hialeah.
Five Below notes it is reaching millions as the fastest growing retailer for kids. Its target audience is Generation Z (8-14) and the Millennial/Generation X Parent (24-44).
The store’s major departments include: room, toys and games, tech, beauty, arts and crafts, pets, candy and snacks and sports.
As work was being done inside and outside the Sebring store Tuesday, a glance through the window makes it easy to spot the large “Sugar Rush” sign highlighting the candy and sweets department.
Five Below is located to the right of the Burlington store, which opened last week in The Shops at Shelby Crossing.
Five Below, which was founded in 2002, is headquartered in Philadelphia.
The store count is more than 1,000 in 39 states with 1,500-plus more to come, according to the company whose sales in 2016 hit $1 billion and nearly $2 billion in 2020.
The average store size is 9,000 square feet.