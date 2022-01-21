SEBRING — Five have filed thus far for the county-wide elections this year that includes two seats on the county commission, three School Board seats and the position of supervisor of elections.
Highlands Supervisor of Elections Karen Healy has filed for the 2022 election to retain her position. Healy was appointed by Governor Ron DeSantis to the position in October following the death of her predecessor Penny Ogg.
Healy noted that the Supervisor of Elections position is a four-year term with elections on the same cycle as the presidential elections. Since she was appointed, the election in 2022 will be for a two-year term and then there will be another election for Supervisor of Elections in 2024.
Two seats on the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners will be in the 2022 election – District 2, which is currently held by Kathy Rapp and District 4, which is currently held by Arlene Tuck.
Tuck has already filed for re-election. No other candidates have filed yet for either of the two commission seats.
Healy explained that three candidates originally filed to run in 2022 for the County Commission District 2 seat that was held by Don Elwell. However, when Elwell resigned to run for Clerk of Courts in 2020 that District 2 election moved up to the 2020 election cycle.
So the list of District 2 candidates for 2022 shows Rapp and Mary Bengtson, who withdrew, and Joedene Thayer, who was defeated in 2020. All are shown as “inactive.”
The School Board of Highlands County has three seats in the 2022 election – District 1, District 4 and District 5.
Thus far, those who have filed are District 1 incumbent Isaac Durrance, District 4 incumbent William Kilpatrick Brantley II and District 5 incumbent Jill Compton Twist.
Qualifying week is June 13-17 (noon to noon) for all statewide, multi-county, county and district candidates.
The Primary Election is Aug. 22 and the General Election is Nov. 8.