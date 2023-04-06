SEBRING — The former Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel property has five proposals the Sebring Community Redevelopment Agency will consider for the vacant site in downtown that is nearly half an acre.
The property has been the location of the Sebring Farmers Market on Saturdays.
The proposals the CRA received are:
• Jennifer Carlin (received after submission deadline) — Graze, A Charcuterie Bar, no information included on design, construction or concept details.
• Derek & Donishia Yarde — First floor commercial with three, 2,500-square-foot storefront units with one of those units to be occupied by one of their Firehouse Subs franchises; the other two will be offered for rent to other businesses. Second floor residential with 10 apartments. Event space (7,000 square feet) at the rear of the property. Indoor space for rent for community events.
• Ken LeBlanc, X-Urban Construction & Journal Plaza Group, LLC — Replica of Lake Placid’s Journal Plaza on the site with first floor commercial storefronts to be occupied by similar merchants at the Journal Plaza in Lake Placid and additional businesses. Second and third floor option for 13 loft condos or 26 apartments. Event lawn — outdoor grassed area for farmers market, events, movies in the park, etc.
• Scott, Briana and Natalia Stanley — First floor commercial/residential with multiple commercial spaces for something such as boutique fitness, specialty bodega, restaurant, co-working space, massage therapy, or esthetician services. Also a courtyard area. Second floor residential with 10-14 apartments.
• Gustavo Ibanez – E&G Highlands Properties, Inc. — First floor, six apartments. Second floor, 10 apartments.
A CRA Selection Committee meeting will be held to review the responses received for the disposition of 139 N. Ridgewood Drive at 9:30 a.m. on April 20, in the City Council Chambers.
A committee meeting will then be held to interview the shortlisted responses received for the disposition of 139 N. Ridgewood Drive at 9 a.m. on April 27, in the City Council Chambers.
Short Pants Development had planned to construct a five-story apartment building on the .43-acre site, but the project failed to get funding as the projected construction costs increased.
The CRA acquired the Nan-Ces-O-Wee Hotel in 2020. The owner gave the property to the CRA, which paid about $186,165 for the demolition of the three-story building that had serious structural issues.
The demolition took place from late November to early December 2020. The CRA received a $25,000 grant that offset part of the demolition cost.