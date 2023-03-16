1. The Morrison shelter was designed by John Baker and named after the Minister of Home Security, Herbert Morrison.
2. The shelters came in kits which could be assembled (bolted together) in the home. Over 500,000 Morrison shelters were made and they were given free of charge to low-income families.
3. Morrison shelters were 2 metres in length, 1.2 metres in width and 75 cm tall. It was designed to be slept under at night and used as a table for the rest of the time.
4. The shelter had over 350 parts, but mainly consisted of a steel top (like a table top) and wire mesh sides (one of which could be lifted open and acted as the door).
5. The Morrison shelter was not designed to survive a direct hit from a bomb, but it was really effective at protecting people from the effects of a bomb blast.