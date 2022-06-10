1. Among the most common garments from late in the Middle Ages (c. 500–c. 1500) were the cote and its descendant, the cotehardie. Likely a variation of the long Byzantine tunic known as the dalmatica, the cote was a long robe worn by both men and women.
2. The loose-fitting garment was pulled on over the head, and its close-fitting neck and sleeves were likely fastened at the back of the neck and the wrist with either buttons or laces.
3. Men wore their cotes with a wide belt, and they sometimes bloused the fabric out across the chest. The men’s cote generally reached to the ankle.
4. Women’s cotes were slightly longer, reaching to the ground, and women wore their belts much higher, just under the breasts.
5. The garments were likely made of wool, or perhaps silk, and evidence shows that they were usually dyed a single color. The wealthiest people might wear some embroidery or fringe on the hem of their cote.
Source: encyclopedia.com