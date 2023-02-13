1. Terracotta’s enduring popularity is centuries old, millennia even. Whether building irrigation systems in ancient Rome, making roof tiles for homes or creating timeless pieces of art that will last thousands of years, it seems the clay of choice is terracotta.
2. One of the biggest reasons is that you can find it anywhere in the world. It’s the most commonly found clay in the soil on every continent.
3. Not only is terracotta plentiful, but it’s inexpensive to make and easy to work with. Terracotta is quite malleable and doesn’t require crazy hot temperatures to fire it like other clays.
4. It is not a fragile material. Some of the oldest pottery fragments found in archeological digs are terracotta. And ancient vases made from it are sitting in museums, all attesting to its durability.
5. Turn the pot upside down on a flat surface, and place your finger over the drainage hole on the bottom. Now tap the rim of the pot with a metal object like a spoon or a screwdriver. Good quality terracotta will have a nice ring to it. If you get a thud, it’s a dud.