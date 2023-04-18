1. Charcoal consists of wood char, which is mostly carbon – and carbon is essential for making good compost. If your compost gives off an ammonia-like odor, it’s most likely a sign of a carbon shortage. Toss a few pieces of the natural lump-style coal into your bin of food scraps and yard clippings to fortify your mix.
2. In spaces that don’t have a lot of air circulation – like your closet, attic, and basement—put out several lumps of additive-free charcoal in a lidded plastic container pierced with a few holes. The black nuggets will absorb funky odors and moisture, leaving the area smelling clean. This arrangement works well in a fridge or under a sink too – just be sure to keep the charcoal container out of the reach of children and pets.