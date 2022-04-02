1. Why the extra S? Johns Hopkins’ given name was the maiden name of his great-grandmother, Margaret Johns.
2. Johns Hopkins’ formal education ended when he was 12, after his devout Quaker parents freed their slaves and put Johns and his brothers to work in the fields in 1807. When he was a young merchant, Johns temporarily fell out of favor with the Quakers because he and his brothers sold whiskey, which was known as “Hopkins Best.”
3. The university’s Peabody Institute, which celebrated its 150th anniversary in 2007, was the first academy of music established in America.
4. Johns Hopkins University was the first research university established in the United States. Contrary to popular belief, there were undergraduate students from the time the university opened on Oct. 3, 1876. The first doctorates were awarded in 1878 and the first bachelors in 1879.
5. The Johns Hopkins University Press, founded in 1878, is the oldest continuously-operating university press in the United States.
