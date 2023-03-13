1. Silk is considered the Queen of fabrics and for good reason. For hundreds of years, silk has been produced from the threads of silkworms. Additionally, this wonderful fabric has also always been a symbol of class and elegance.
2. Sericulture is the official term used to refer to silk production. Its production process is what makes silk so expensive in the market.
3. One silk strand is composed of around 4 to 8 silk filaments that are twisted together.
4. In China, anyone who was found smuggling silkworms or their cocoons would be punished by death. This secret was said to have escaped China when a Chinese princess smuggled cocoons out of the country with her foreign prince. Other stories say the secret was leaked by a monk who hid the cocoons inside his staff.
5. Silk is best for those who have dust mite allergies. This is mostly due to the naturally occurring substance found in the cocoon that the silkworm spins. It protects itself from various threats so that it is not harmed during the process of turning the filament into silk fabric. These properties are generally disliked by mold, fungus, and dust mites.