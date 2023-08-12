1. The puss caterpillar, also known as woolly slug caterpillars, is the most venomous caterpillar in North America.
2. They are covered in dense hairs that are filled with venom that causes a severe sting if touched. The venom from the sting can cause pain, redness, swelling, and in some cases, an allergic reaction or even anaphylaxis. The venom is present in the hair follicles, so even if the hairs appear to be brushed off, the venom may remain on the skin and cause a reaction.
3. Puss caterpillars are typically brown or gray and have long, tufted setae, which are bristly hairs, that give them a furry appearance. They may have black-and-white markings on their bodies. Some individuals have an orange or yellow line running the length of their bodies. They are typically about 1 inch long and weigh less than 1 ounce when fully grown.
4. They are typically found on trees, shrubs, and other plants, and are most active in the late summer and early fall.
5. Puss caterpillars are not aggressive, but they will sting if they feel threatened or if they are touched. To avoid getting stung, it is best to avoid handling or disturbing them.