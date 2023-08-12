1. The puss caterpillar, also known as woolly slug caterpillars, is the most venomous caterpillar in North America.

2. They are covered in dense hairs that are filled with venom that causes a severe sting if touched. The venom from the sting can cause pain, redness, swelling, and in some cases, an allergic reaction or even anaphylaxis. The venom is present in the hair follicles, so even if the hairs appear to be brushed off, the venom may remain on the skin and cause a reaction.

