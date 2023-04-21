1. The capybara, a big South American rodent, belongs to the Caviidae family and is the world’s largest living rodent. This unusual rodent resembles a hairy pig with a snout.
2. Capybaras spend a lot of their time in or around water. Because of their webbed feet, this makes them excellent swimmers as well. They keep their heads above the surface while swimming to breathe and be alert. Although their heads stay above water, they can also dive. They prefer freshwater sources in both central and south America. These large rodents need water to keep their dry skin moist.
3. Capybaras primarily eat vegetation that lines water surfaces and grass. In fact, an adult capybara can eat up to 6-8 lbs. of food per day, and not only that, but they can also eat their own waste.
4. Like most rodents, capybaras also have two large front teeth that never stop growing. Because they spend a lot of their time using their teeth on bark, sugar canes, and vegetation, their teeth need to be able to withhold such activities, thus growing to replace the parts of their incisors that break down from their hard labor. They can grow over three inches and are relatively sharp to cut through both vegetation and bark.
5. One of the most interesting things about capybaras is that they are often labeled as nature’s ottoman because so many animals love to take a rest on them. They have barrel-like backs that are the perfect post for other small mammals and birds, not to mention that capybaras are also incredibly social animals and love the company.