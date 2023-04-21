1. The capybara, a big South American rodent, belongs to the Caviidae family and is the world’s largest living rodent. This unusual rodent resembles a hairy pig with a snout.

2. Capybaras spend a lot of their time in or around water. Because of their webbed feet, this makes them excellent swimmers as well. They keep their heads above the surface while swimming to breathe and be alert. Although their heads stay above water, they can also dive. They prefer freshwater sources in both central and south America. These large rodents need water to keep their dry skin moist.

